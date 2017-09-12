1st phase of ticket sales for Russia 2018 World Cup to begin Thursday

The first stage of tickets sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will begin at 12:00 MSK on Thursday September 14.

Fans will be able to submit ticket applications on FIFA’s official website for a specific match – from the opening game through to the final – tickets for a specific stadium, and team-specific tickets which will allow fans to follow the national team of their choice.

🎟️🏆#WORLDCUP TICKETS

Russia 2018 tickets go on sale on 14 September, from 12:00 Moscow time!

More info ℹ️👉 https://t.co/V1Uf5BCQljpic.twitter.com/DmkXvwE1En — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 12, 2017

Successful applicants will be informed by November 16, and ticket hopefuls have equal chance of getting the matches of their choice whenever they submit their preferences, be it on the first or last day of sales.

“We have put in place a ticketing system that will enable all fans a fair chance to secure tickets. Throughout history, fans have made a key contribution to the fascination of the FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Read more

“Russia promises to be a unique continuation of this history, with outstanding organisation and a great atmosphere in the stadiums,” she added.

Phase one of sales will conclude with the period from November 16 to November 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Following the World Cup final draw on December 1, phase two of sales will comprise a random draw period from December 5, 2017, to January 31, 2018, and a further first-come, first-served period from March 13 to April 3, 2018.

Tickets will then be distributed to fans from April/May 2018 in the weeks leading up to the tournament free of charge.

Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia have so far secured places at the tournament next summer.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off the official tour of the FIFA World Cup trophy at Moscow’s newly-renovated Luzhniki Stadium, the venue for the Russia 2018 opening match and final.

Vladimir Putin has kick started the #FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at the Luzhniki Grand Sports Arena https://t.co/CIw4mvPUoXpic.twitter.com/aqDxXV44kU — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) September 9, 2017

“Football will always be the main sport in Russia,” Putin said, choosing to herald Russia’s past great players such as Lev Yashin.

“I am sure our national team will please the fans in the upcoming World Cup,” he added.

The 123-day tour will be the longest in history, and will see the trophy visit 24 Russian cities from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok, as well as more than 50 countries worldwide.

'Come to Russia' - Gianni Infantino urges all to come to Russia 2018 World Cup pic.twitter.com/euHYNnj1kL — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) September 9, 2017

Luzhniki Stadium, host of the Russia 2018 World Cup opening game and final. Magnificent on a Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cQMMFtIcQe — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) September 9, 2017

The ceremony was also attended FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who said “I will say to people of the world, I tell them – Come to Russia! Enjoy Russia, and celebrate the World Cup”

The Russia 2018 World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 12 different stadiums across 11 Russian cities.