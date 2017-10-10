How did he miss from there? Dutch player in unbelievable open goal fail

Dutch fourth division footballer Dennis van Duinen will take a long time to live down his miss during his team’s game at the weekend.

The game between Harkemase Boys and Capelle last Saturday was not expected to make the headlines of major sports media, although van Duinen has now gained some unwanted attention thanks to his shocking miss when facing an open goal.

After shrugging off a defender and rounding the goalkeeper, the 20-year-old van Duinen, standing just a few feet away from an empty net, proceeded to blaze the ball well over the bar.

The miss came while his team were 2-0 up, and his misery was compounded by his team going on to lose the game 3-2 against Capelle.