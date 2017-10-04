FC Barcelona invited to play in Russian 2nd division should Catalonia gain independence
Spain and Catalonia are currently mired in a controversial independence referendum that has seen clashes between police and voters.
If Catalonia does become independent, then Barcelona, one of the most distinguished names in world football and who currently play in Spain’s La Liga, would in theory have to find another league in which to compete.
Узнали, что "Барселона" может сменить чемпионат, поэтому приглашаем её для участия в лучшей футбольной лиге мира — ФНЛ!#вФНЛништякpic.twitter.com/daWClimswb— ФК «Енисей» (@FCEnisey) October 2, 2017
Russian Football National League (FNL) team Yenisey made the tongue-in cheek proposal on their official Twitter account.
“We already know that Barcelona can change championships for the better, so we invite you to participate in the best football league in the world - FNL,” the tweet read.
Не возражаем. pic.twitter.com/qeFwb3RXi8— ФНЛ (@FNLeague) October 2, 2017
The FNL official Twitter account replied to the tweet with a picture of Lionel Messi giving an interview in front of Russian interview hoardings during a previous Champions League trip to the city, with the caption, “we don’t object.”