‘Truly Russian game’: Putin mocks FC Zenit St. Petersburg for fielding 8 foreign players

Vladimir Putin had an acid exchange with the boss of FC Zenit, accusing him of not staying true to his word after the latter expressed a rather bold ambition to Russianize football – despite starting a recent Europa League match with only three Russians.

Describing growing interest in the game in Russia as “a football revolution,” Zenit's boss praised his team’s contribution in luring spectators to stadiums.

Fursenko was speaking at a meeting of the sport's officials in Kremlin on Tuesday.

“The beauty of football is more important than the result. By playing spectacular football, Zenit has drawn in a huge amount of fans to the stadiums – up to 50,000,” he said. "Notably, new types of people now go to stadiums – families with children."

Fursenko went on to paint a picture of the bright future of Russian football, noting the potential for advertisers to start pouring money into local teams to achieve the standard of their foreign rivals.

“Moreover, football will become a truly Russian game,” Fursenko said, as he concluded his emotional speech.

Putin quipped: “You’ve got eight foreigners running across the pitch, playing for Zenit in the Europa League, well done.”

The Russian leader was referring to a September 28 group stage meeting between Zenit and Real Sociedad, which the St. Petersburg side won 3-1.

Only three players in the line-up – goalkeeper Andrey Lunev, Alexander Kokorin and Daler Kuzyaev – were Russian citizens.

Of the remaining eight, five were Argentine, one Slovenian, one Serbian and one Italian.

It’s worth noting, however, that three other Russians – Dmitry Poloz, Artyom Dzyuba and Aleksandr Erokhin – came on as subs during the match.

A maximum of six non-Russian players per team can be on the pitch at any time, according to a limit on foreign players in the Russian Premier League. However, this rule does not apply when playing in European competition.

Last week, Vice-President of Russian Football Union Sergey Anokhin said that the authorities will scrap the limit only if all government funding to the clubs is cut. Otherwise, the money invested in the Russian football will be wasted on foreigners instead of developing football infrastructure in Russian regions, he argued.

“Foreign players took that money home. No new football arenas or centers as a quarter of century ago… We should understand that it is too much of a cost for two wins in UEFA Europa League.”