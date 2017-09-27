German footballer substituted due to intense noise from Turkish crowd

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner asked to be substituted during his team’s Champions League match against Besiktas in Turkey after complaining of dizziness due to the intense noise generated by the home fans.

The striker asked to be taken off in the first half of the Champions League Group G game on Tuesday, which Leipzig lost 2-0, after complaining of circulatory problems and dizziness caused by the hostile atmosphere being created by Besiktas fans at the Vodafone Arena.

Werner, 21, had earlier asked for earplugs to help deal with the noise, according to the Guardian.

Timo Werner becomes the 1st player to be subbed off because he couldn't cope with the fans noise #Beşiktaş#12thManpic.twitter.com/tHq3gOz2Ij — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) 26 September 2017

Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhüttl confirmed that the player had asked to be removed in the 32nd minute.

“He asked to come off so I took him off,” Hasenhüttl said, the Guardian reported.

“It is impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this. There was a deafening noise [and] at the start of the game we were a bit affected.”

The player is reportedly now “feeling better,” although Hasenhüttl hinted that the promising young striker would need to toughen up to deal with similar intimidation in future.

“For me, as coach, it is important to see who I can rely on in moments like these, who is prepared to defend himself against what is going on on the pitch,” Hasenhüttl said. “To encounter such an atmosphere was too much for some.”

Turkish champions Besiktas ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Ryan Babel and Anderson Talisca.

Leipzig are currently winless after two Champions League games, having drawn their opening group match 1-1 against Monaco.

Besiktas are top of the group on six points, with two wins from two games.