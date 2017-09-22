UEFA bans Spartak Moscow fans from away tie after rocket stunt - Liverpool match unaffected

UEFA has ruled Spartak Moscow fans will not be allowed to attend a UEFA Champions League away game as punishment for the club's supporters launching a firework at a referee.

Spartak fans fired the pyrotechnic at Turkish referee Deniz Aytekin during the first half of their Group E opener versus Maribor in Slovenia on September 13.

Spartak Moscow fans fire a flare at the referee during the match last night. 😳pic.twitter.com/wiUXWbNSPj — 90min (@90min_Football) September 14, 2017

European football's governing body held a disciplinary hearing in which it charged Spartak with "Setting off of fireworks" and "throwing of objects."

UEFA subsequently ruled the Russian club will be barred from selling tickets to fans for their next away game in the tournament - a November 1 tie against Sevilla in Spain, as well as being fined €60,000 ($72,000).

The ruling does not affect Spartak’s game with Liverpool in Moscow on Tuesday, which will go ahead as initially planned despite rumors the tie could be played behind closed doors.

Spartak's match with Maribor was also marred by police clashes with home fans before the game, which ended 1-1.

Each team in Group E is currently tied, having all achieved one point after the first round of matches.