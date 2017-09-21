English FA censors ‘Super White Army’ sign at England-Russia women’s football match

The English FA has come under criticism after it censored a banner bearing the football team motto ‘Super White Army’ during the England versus Russia women’s World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

England hosted Russia in the women’s World Cup 2019 Group A qualification opening game at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park stadium in Merseyside.

A banner reading ‘Super White Army’ - in reference to the club’s decades-old nickname - was covered up by the FA for the game hours after Lionesses defender Lucy Bronze shared it on Instagram.

Super white army 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 FYI Tranmere Rovers' nickname is 'Super White Army' ⚪️🔵 Публикация от Lucy Bronze (@lucybronze) Сен 18 2017 в 7:06 PDT

Tranmere Rovers Official Supporters Club (TROSC)said the banner is “not remotely racist” and that the decision to cover the banner on Tuesday will not affect them.

“Regarding the banners - we are of the understanding that the ground was hired by the FA for the fixture and it was therefore up to them what banners/advertising etc were displayed,” TROSC Chairman Mark Bartley told RT Sport via email.

“The decision to cover our ‘Super white army’ banner up was a one off and will have no impact on us. We are proud of our club colours as are all fans up and down the country, be it reds, blues etc and will continue to use the chant at our games going forward.

“It is not remotely racist - it is simply a reference to the white shirts that our team wear. We have used the motto for many years and intend to continue to do so.”

Ridiculous! disrespectful to the Tranmere fans and belittles the Respect/Racism Campaigns in football - where has common sense gone! #SHIRTS — Delyth 🙋 (@NotMrsA) September 21, 2017

Suppose All Backs are now banned in New Zealand !!!! I think not !!!!!! — Vinny Ball (@Southportrover) September 21, 2017

Someone should tell @Only1Argyle to cover up any "Green Army" banners in case they upset any Aliens and they decide to invade us 👽 🤔 — Keith Edwards (@KeithyBhoy) September 21, 2017

The FA is currently embroiled in a scandal involving the England women’s team and allegations of racism against former manager Mark Sampson, who was yesterday removed from the post amid revelations of “unacceptable and inappropriate behavior.”