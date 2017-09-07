Parked car leads to mass crash at Tour of Britain cycle race (VIDEO)

A parked car caused a mass pileup in the fourth stage of the annual Tour of Britain cycle race in the English town of Retford on Wednesday.

The incident happened as the peloton took a sharp bend in the town of Retford. A parked car, which stood on the right-hand side of the road, just behind the turn, was safely avoided by the leading group of cyclists.

The following group, which had less time to see and react to the stationary vehicle, crashed into the rear of the car.

Among the crashing riders was Australian Michael Hepburn, who was the first rider to smash into the back of the vehicle and break the rear windshield.

A following group of around 10 racers involved in the mass collision included notable American cyclist Brent Bookwalter of the BMC Racing Team, who had to be taken to the hospital following the crash, while Hepburn and the rest of the group were able to finish the stage.

The American, however, avoided severe injuries.

“I'm OK and feel blessed to be no worse off,” Bookwalter wrote on his Instagram page, captioning a picture of himself in the hospital.

“Thank you for all the inquiries and well wishes, inspiring to know you are all looking out for me,” he added.

The 2017 Tour of Britain includes eight stages and runs from September 3-10.