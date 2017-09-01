Man of his word: Football fan invades pitch at Malta v England after 400 retweets

England’s tedious victory over Malta in the World Cup qualifiers was lit up by a pitch invader who stormed the field after social media challenge to reach 400 retweets.

With England making heavy work in dispatching their less-fancied Maltese opponents in a drab affair at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Malta, England fan Jake Peachy decided to liven things up by posting on Twitter that he would invade the pitch if he got 400 retweets.

400 retweets and I'll pitch invade the Malta V England game😂 #MalEngpic.twitter.com/lKP89I4uUX — Jake Peachey (@JTPeachey) September 1, 2017

With viewers clearly more interested in social media than the slow paced game the tweet quickly went viral and easily surpassed the 400 retweet and favorite threshold.

69th minute pitch invasion watch for it😂 Malta V England #MalEng — Jake Peachey (@JTPeachey) September 1, 2017

True to his word Peachy scaled the fence and stormed the pitch.

He did it pic.twitter.com/eikZtRYgLx — Ben Hodgson (@benjaman_10) September 1, 2017

The streaker showed an impressive turn of pace as he gave security guards the run around but all good things come to an end and before long he was caught and escorted away.

Well played! Highlight of the game pic.twitter.com/WRAyJ4Yopg — Laura McDonald (@lmc_digital) September 1, 2017

However despite potential legal trouble Peachy was the toast of Twitter as many agreed that his pitch invasion was the most entertaining thing to happen in the entire match.

England eventually ran out 4-0 winners after three goals in the last 10 minutes from Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Harry Kane. Kane had earlier given them the lead in the 53rd minute.