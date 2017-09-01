HomeSport

Man of his word: Football fan invades pitch at Malta v England after 400 retweets

England fans displaying flags in the stands before the match. © Carl Recine / Reuters
England’s tedious victory over Malta in the World Cup qualifiers was lit up by a pitch invader who stormed the field after social media challenge to reach 400 retweets.

With England making heavy work in dispatching their less-fancied Maltese opponents in a drab affair at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Malta, England fan Jake Peachy decided to liven things up by posting on Twitter that he would invade the pitch if he got 400 retweets.     

With viewers clearly more interested in social media than the slow paced game the tweet quickly went viral and easily surpassed the 400 retweet and favorite threshold.

True to his word Peachy scaled the fence and stormed the pitch.

The streaker showed an impressive turn of pace as he gave security guards the run around but all good things come to an end and before long he was caught and escorted away.

However despite potential legal trouble Peachy was the toast of Twitter as many agreed that his pitch invasion was the most entertaining thing to happen in the entire match.

England eventually ran out 4-0 winners after three goals in the last 10 minutes from Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Harry Kane. Kane had earlier given them the lead in the 53rd minute.


