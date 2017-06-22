British citizens detained in Kazan with ‘pyrotechnics arsenal,’ plotting to test Confed Cup security
The group were arrested near one of the city’s hotels after being reported for acting suspiciously, Kazan police confirmed to RT.
According to reports that appeared earlier in Russian media, each of the group had a FAN ID passport – necessary for all supporters attending the Confederations Cup in Russia, which is being held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.
The group claimed to local police they were representatives of the media company Bigballs, and said they had the fireworks with them in order to test the security systems at Kazan Arena, which is hosting Confederations Cup matches.
They were allegedly planning to film security problems at the stadium, with footage then featuring in an account of the tournament.
Bigballs representative Ross Whittow-Williams later denied any connection with the group to RT, stating that no members of the company’s staff were involved in the incident.