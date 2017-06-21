WADA partially suspends US lab accreditation ‘for specific prohibited substances’

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has partially suspended its accreditation of the UCLA Olympic Analytical Laboratory (UCLA Laboratory) for violations of the International Standard of Laboratories.

The partial suspension of the anti-doping laboratory, located on the campus of the renowned University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), starts from July 14 and will run for three months, WADA announced in a statement on its website.

WADA suspends UCLA Laboratory accreditation for specific prohibited substances: https://t.co/G7FIsgocLW — WADA (@wada_ama) June 20, 2017

During the suspension, UCLA Laboratory will have to obtain a second opinion from another WADA-accredited laboratory before reporting any positive findings with four anabolic steroids and glucocorticoids known as prednisolone, prednisone, boldenone and boldione.

UCLA is one of two WADA-accredited laboratories in the US, and is the biggest one in the country. The second laboratory is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In November 2015, WADA suspended accreditation of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).