Open goal! Contender for miss of the season... again (VIDEO)

Polish footballer Milosz Przybecki will not want to see a replay of his horror miss in the Polish top flight on Monday night.

As Arsenal's season conjures up nightmares of Elm Street-proportions, the candidates for horrific misses that will cause strikers sleepless nights seems to be growing.

Just last week, English footballer Miles Storey hilariously failed to score from inches out for Scottish side Aberdeen against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

But it just might be that Storey's effort isn't the worst one we will see this month.

Przybecki was playing for MKS Korona Kielce against relegation-threatened Ruch Chorzow in the Ekstraklasa, the Polish top division when he was put through on goal.

An onside Przybecki rounded the onrushing keeper leaving himself with a gaping open goal.

As the overly confident Przybecki attempted to shoot, the ball seemed to take an age to roll across the empty goal – before hitting the post and bouncing back into play.

Fortunately for Przybecki, 26, a Nabil Aankour goal in the 84th minute saved his blushes and sealed a 1-0 win for the home side at their 15,500 capacity Kolporter Arena in Kielce.

The victory meant Korona Kielce are in sixth place in Ekstraklasa while Ruch Chorzów is threatened with relegation and are in 15th place.