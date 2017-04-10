HomeSport

Premier League & England star Barkley punched in ‘unprovoked’ bar attack (VIDEO)

CCTV footage has emerged of Premier League and England midfielder Ross Barkley being apparently being punched in the face by a man in a bar.

Barkley, who plays as a midfielder for Everton and has made 22 appearances for England to date, was not seriously injured in the incident.

"Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening," said Matt Himsworth, managing director of Himsworths Legal, BBC Sport reported.

In the footage, Barkley can be seen talking to a man in a bar before the man throws a series of punches at the player, the first of which appears to strike the footballer in the face.

It is understood the incident happened hours after The Toffees’ 4-2 Premier League win over champions Leicester City on Sunday, which Barkley started.

BBC Sport reported Everton have not commented and no complaint has been made to police, who are viewing the footage.

Barkley trained as normal with his teammates on Monday.

Everton are currently seventh in the Premier League, 10 points ahead of West Brom.

