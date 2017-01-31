Celtic ultras crowdfund £176k donation for Palestine after UEFA fine for flag-flying

Supporters of Celtic football club, known as the Green Brigade, have donated £176,000 (US$220,000) to two Palestinian charities. The donation was crowdfunded in reaction to a UEFA fine over Celtic fans flying Palestinian flags at a match.

While the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) forbids political displays at football matches, in August, Celtic fans went on to fly a flood of Palestinian flags during the first leg of Champions League play-off against Israeli team Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

READ MORE: Celtic fans vow to cover UEFA disciplinary fine & match it for Palestinian charities

For their fervent anti-Israeli display, UEFA went on to fine the Scottish football club £8,619, for the fans' behavior, which called for support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Today's hand over of money for medical aid in Palestine from the Celtic support 💚#MatchTheFineForPalestinepic.twitter.com/YV9AfeG4nR — James Studders (@JamesStudders) January 29, 2017

To help the club pay the fine, the Green Brigade set up a crowdfunding appeal to match the penalty, promising to send any extra cash raised to Palestinian charities.

Fundraisers said the money will be used to buy equipment and football kits for children in the Aida refugee camp in the West Bank to have a team, which would be called ‘Aida Celtic’.

By the end of the campaign drive in October, football activists managed to raise £176,076 over the European football governing body fine, which fans donated to Lajee Refugee Center and Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP) over the weekend.

“What started out as a fan led initiative in exposing the hypocrisy of UEFA's ‘no politics in football’ mantra quickly spiralled into a viral, worldwide campaign,” the fundraising page says.

Our friends here to collect #MatchTheFineforPalestine giving out gifts to the Celtic fans 💚 pic.twitter.com/Q0WNJ8mIKz — CeltsAreHere (@CeltsAreHere) January 29, 2017

The presentation of the large donation took place in Celtic Way outside Celtic Park before Saturday's match against Hearts.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) offers medical care for Palestinians most affected by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Lajee Center charity at the Aida Refugee Camp provides various sports activities for young people at the camp.

READ MORE: Celtic fans defy UEFA ban to fly sea of Palestine flags in match against Israelis (PHOTOS, VIDEO)