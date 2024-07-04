The former president suggested that Moscow and Kiev were similar to the northern and southern states who fought over slavery

The current conflict between Moscow and Kiev is similar to the 19th century US Civil War, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev claimed in a Telegram post on Thursday as America celebrates its Independence Day.

In his message, the former Russian president pointed out that the Civil War was spoken about less these days than the 1776 Declaration of Independence from the British Empire. The war, according to Medvedev, was a significantly bigger historical event and its results had a “much more profound effect” on the average American citizen.

The Civil War, which lasted from 1861 to 1865, was fought between the Union and a group of southern states that chose to separate from the US and form the so-called Confederacy. A key part of the conflict was then-President Abraham Lincoln’s desire to abolish slavery, which the southern states opposed.

One reason the topic of the Civil War is now downplayed, according to Medvedev, is because the “gloomy parallels with today” have become increasingly obvious, and there is now a “premonition” of another internal conflict in the US.

Another reason, Medvedev claimed, is that the war between the Union states and the slave-owning Confederacy “greatly resembles the Ukrainian conflict.” He suggested that these parallels “are more than obvious.”

“In terms of industrial potential and human resources, the difference between the North and the South was comparable to that between today’s Russia and Ukraine. And with that, the ideals of the adversaries greatly differed. For the North, it was equality, liberty, same laws for all, while the South propagated inhumane, inveterate racism,” Medvedev wrote.

He argued that, during the Civil War, “the same foreign bastards” like England and France “brazenly intervened” and were hoping for the South to win. They supported the slave-owners “in the same way they support Nazi Kiev today, together with the present-day US,” he added.

Medvedev said the outcome of the US Civil War and the abolition of slavery was one of the brightest pages in America’s short history, and suggested that the international public should view the Ukraine conflict through a similar lens.

“In essence,” he concluded, the Ukraine conflict is “a civil war among the same people, in which the majority are forced to defend their independence with weapons, fighting against the new Nazis who are once again supported by corrupt Europe and the American military industrial complex.”

He predicted that, just like in the 19th century, the outcome of the current conflict would be “the unification and revival of Great Russia,” and paraphrased former US President Donald Trump in claiming it would “Make Russia Great Again.”