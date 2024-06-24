Dagestan attackers identified – investigators (VIDEO)

Five militants have been “eliminated” following a series of terrorist attacks in southern Russia

Russia’s Investigative Committee has announced that it has established the identities of five militants who were “eliminated” after a series of deadly terrorist attacks in the Republic of Dagestan over the weekend.

The statement comes after several groups of gunmen launched assaults in the Russian republic’s regional capital of Makhachkala and the city of Derbent on Sunday. The groups attacked an Orthodox church, set fire to a Jewish synagogue, and initiated a shootout at a traffic police outpost. According to local health authorities, at least 20 people were killed in the attacks, including over a dozen officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest who had his throat slit during the attack on his church. Another 46 people were also injured.

In a statement on its official Telegram channel on Monday, the Investigative Committee said the attackers are believed to have belonged to an organized group. Criminal investigations have been launched under the articles for terrorism and the unlawful possession of firearms, it added.

The department also said five individuals involved in the attacks have been “eliminated” during counterterrorism operations, and that their identities have been confirmed. Investigators did not provide further information as to who the assailants were.

RIA Novosti has reported that one of the eliminated assailants, Ali Zakarigaev, had previously served as chairman of a local branch of the Spravedlivaya Rossiya (A Just Russia) political party. According to party members, he left his position two years ago but remained a member of the group.

Additionally, the regional branch of the United Russia party has also announced the expulsion of the head of Dagestan’s Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, after media reports cited local security officials as suggesting that his sons were among the attackers. According to unconfirmed reports, Zakarigaev was his nephew.

The committee said it will continue working to establish the identities of other people involved with the attackers. Criminal experts and forensic investigators are also operating to determine all the details of the shootings.

Previously, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) released footage of its counterterrorism efforts following the attacks, announcing that two militants had been neutralized in the city of Derbent, while three were killed in Makhachkala. In a statement on Monday, the NAC also said it had seized small arms and ammunition on sites where the suspected criminals were operating from.