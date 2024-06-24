WATCH Russian counterterrorism unit at work in Dagestan

Five militants were neutralized in the southern region, security forces reported on Monday

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) has released footage of its counterterrorism units at work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning, following a series of attacks that killed over a dozen people in the southern Russian region of Dagestan.

Groups of gunmen assaulted the regional capital, Makhachkala, and the city of Derbent, attacking Christian and Jewish temples. In Derbent, terrorists broke into an Orthodox church on Pentecost Sunday and killed the archpriest, Father Nikolay Kotelnikov, and his security guard, according to security officials.

The group also set a Derbent synagogue on fire after gunning down members of its recently beefed-up security and police presence, the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC) has confirmed. In Makhachkala, the terrorists reportedly began their spree by attacking a traffic police outpost. The group then attacked a synagogue, the RJC has said.

Two militants were neutralized in Derbent, and three were neutralized in Makhachkala as a result of the counterterrorism operation, the NAC’s press service said in a statement on Monday.

“Bomb disposal experts from the security agencies are working at the site where the clashes took place, and small arms and ammunition have been seized. The necessary operational and investigative measures are being carried out, as well as the search for the bandits’ accomplices,” the statement said.

In the NAC’s published footage, armed and armored teams of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) are seen moving through the streets with gunshots ringing out in the background. The bloodied floor of the Orthodox church in the aftermath of the shooting, burned-out vehicles, and the smoldering remains of a building are also seen.

At least 15 members of law enforcement and several civilians were killed in the brutal attacks, the regional head, Sergey Melikov, has said. Three days of mourning have been declared in Dagestan following the attacks. All entertainment events on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday have been canceled, and flags will be flown at half-staff during the mourning period.