icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin says power in Ukraine usurped: Russia-Ukraine conflict
9 Jun, 2024 08:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Scholz is ‘rotten liverwurst’ – Medvedev

The German chancellor should “repent before the Ukrainians” for “dooming them to the slaughter,” the former ex-Russian president has insisted
Scholz is ‘rotten liverwurst’ – Medvedev
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. ©  Sputnik

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz must ask for forgiveness from Ukrainians for playing a role in plunging their country into misery and helping to revive Nazi ideology, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said.

Writing on Telegram on Saturday, Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, lashed out at Scholz, who argued that President Vladimir Putin “must finally realize” that “Ukraine is strong and will not be forced to its knees or forced to surrender.”

He went on to say that “there can only be a just peace for Ukraine,” adding that “working for peace does not mean simply raising the white flag,” while reiterating Berlin’s commitment to supporting Kiev.

In response, Medvedev called Scholz “a rotten liverwurst,” who he said “unexpectedly became chatty and talked outright drivel.”

No talk of peace at Zelensky’s ‘peace conference’ – Germany
Read more
No talk of peace at Zelensky’s ‘peace conference’ – Germany

The former president claimed that Ukraine has become “a kind of dominion directly controlled by the United States and NATO countries,” adding that Kiev is fully on the Western payroll and “is receiving all kinds of the most lethal weapons, despite the protests of its own people.”

“So where does this strength come from, sausage maker? From exuberant corruption which is completely out of control? From the wholesale theft of this aid by the Zelensky clique? Or from a dying people, half of whom live in Russia and Europe?” Medvedev asked.

Scholz should “get down on his knees and repent before the Ukrainians” for lying to them that they could achieve victory against Russia, and for “dooming them to the slaughter while sacrificing the well-being of the Germans,” according to the former president.

The German chancellor should also take responsibility “for the revival of Nazism” in Ukraine, his own “indescribable mediocrity of management,” and the loss of public confidence in his Social Democratic Party, which makes his predecessors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt “turn over in their graves many times over,” Medvedev said.

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnik, once called Scholz ‘offended liverwurst’. In 2022, the envoy said the chancellor was behaving “not very statesmanlike” after he refused to visit Kiev following Ukraine’s criticism of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Melnik was sacked following the remarks.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Attrition of delusion? Vasily Kashin, Director at the Center for Comprehensive European & International Studies, HSE
0:00
28:44
The critical importance of whistleblowers
0:00
24:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies