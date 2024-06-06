No talk of peace at Zelensky’s ‘peace conference’ – Germany

Olaf Scholz has admitted that the high-profile summit is not aimed at ending the conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not traveling to Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called ‘peace conference’ to initiate peace talks, but to rally as many countries as possible to the Ukrainian leader’s side, he told parliament on Thursday.

In a speech focusing on security issues, Scholz told lawmakers that “there will be no peace negotiations” at the summit, which is due to take place in Switzerland next weekend.

“We are still a long way from that,” Scholz continued, adding that he intends to use the conference “to engage countries around the world in order to make it clear to Moscow: We stand by international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

Zelensky invited more than 160 delegations to the Swiss conference, with Russia not receiving an invitation. While dozens of Western leaders and diplomats will attend – including Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden will skip the event, with the White House announcing this week that Vice President Kamala Harris will attend in his stead.

Beijing has snubbed the gathering entirely, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry explaining on Monday that any peace conference aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict must involve the equal participation of Moscow and Kiev, and the consideration of multiple peace plans.

By skipping the conference, China has become “an instrument in the hands of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Zelensky declared on Sunday.

Zelensky views his own ten-point proposal as the only acceptable path to peace with Russia. Moscow has dismissed this document – which demands a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from all territories Ukraine considers its own, for Moscow to pay reparations, and for Russian officials to face war crimes tribunals – as “detached from reality.”

“Countries don’t want to take part in an event without a goal. This is an absurd activity, just some idle way to spend time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. Any reluctance to attend is “absolutely understandable,” Peskov added.

Saudi Arabia, which hosted a similar Ukraine-themed meeting in 2023, has also reportedly declined to attend. Pakistan likewise intends to skip the event, according to local media, while India is said to be considering whether to downgrade its representation compared to the Saudi gathering last August.

Scholz’ interpretation of the summit is similar to that of Putin. Last month, the Russian president wrote off the conference as an attempt by Zelensky to “gather as many nations as possible, convince everyone that the best proposal is the terms of the Ukrainian side, and then send it to us in the form of an ultimatum.”





