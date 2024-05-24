Kremlin reiterates recognition of Palestine

The USSR officially recognized the nation in 1988, and Russia adheres to the decision

Moscow recognizes Palestinian statehood, just as its predecessor the Soviet Union did, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told journalists, commenting on Ireland, Norway and Spain’s decision to officially recognize the Middle Eastern state.

The three countries announced the move on Wednesday, in support of a “two state solution” in hopes of bringing peace to the Middle East amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“The USSR recognized the State of Palestine,” Peskov told the press on Wednesday. “This is absolutely in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the two-state solution approach,” he said, adding “we are the successors of the USSR and continue our consistent and transparent position on this.”

The Palestinian National Authority, otherwise known as the State of Palestine, was formally recognized by the Soviet Union in 1988. Internationally, it is recognized as a sovereign state by 143 UN members and half of the G20 group, including China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa and Türkiye.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has roundly rejected calls for a “two state solution” and the possibility of a Palestinian state in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967.

West Jerusalem’s position on the possibility of an independent Palestine on its borders has hardened since the events of October 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel and killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250. In response, Israel launched an extensive military campaign in Gaza, killing almost 36,000 people, according to the local health authorities.

The growing death toll, and the worsening humanitarian situation have prompted repeated warnings from the UN as well as wider international condemnation. A top prosecutor at the Hague-based International Criminal Court has recently requested arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders – as well as Netanyahu and his defense minister – accusing both sides of war crimes.