US opposed to ‘unilateral recognition’ of Palestinian state – White House

President Joe Biden backs a path to a two-state solution through direct negotiations, a spokesperson has said

The US government has said it is against the “unilateral recognition” of a Palestinian state, which should instead be achieved through diplomatic negotiations, according to media reports.

Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced on Wednesday that they will formally recognize Palestinian statehood from May 28, in support of the so-called “two-state solution” intended to bring peace to the Middle East.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson told CNN and Reuters that US President Joe Biden is “a strong supporter of a two-state solution and has been throughout his career.”



“He (Biden) believes a Palestinian state should be realized through direct negotiations between the parties, not through unilateral recognition,” the spokesperson stated.

Over the weekend, Biden said he supported a two-state solution in remarks at Morehouse College’s commencement, calling it “the only solution where two people live in peace, security, and dignity.”

On Tuesday, a US official told reporters that Washington is holding talks about the post-conflict, two-state phase with other Arab capitals and Israel.

The two-state solution, a plan to create a Palestinian state within the territory occupied by Israel since 1967, is supported by the UN and many nations. If implemented, it would likely require the removal of Israeli settlers from the occupied territories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly vowed to prevent Palestinian statehood.

Norway, Ireland, and Spain are just the latest Western countries to recognize Palestine. Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia did so in 1988, with Sweden joining them in 2014. Russia and China support an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The push for Palestinian sovereignty has intensified since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated nearly eight months ago.

West Jerusalem launched a massive military campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly incursion into Israeli territory last October. On that day, Hamas killed an estimated 1,200 people and took over 200 hostages, half of whom were later released through prisoner exchanges.

Israel’s military operation has since claimed the lives of more than 35,000 Palestinians, with nearly 80,000 more sustaining injuries, according to health authorities in the enclave.