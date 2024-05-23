Russia EXPO hosts panel talks on nature preservation

Discussions ranged from environmental protection initiatives to eco-friendly business ideas

Public organizations and nature enthusiasts flocked to the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) in Moscow on Wednesday for a panel discussion on environmental conservation. The event took place at the international exhibition and Russia EXPO forum as part of the festivities celebrating the first anniversary of the pan-Russian ‘Ecosystem’ environmental movement.

At the talks, experts shared their views and plans for how to better protect the environment. Speakers included the head of the ‘More than a trip’ program, Olesya Teterina, who spoke of environmental tours her agency is promoting that allow participants to get closer to nature and take action to protect the environment.

Another speaker, director of the ‘Reserves’ educational center Natalia Danilina, spoke of the importance of preserving nature in its pristine form.

“Nature reserves and national parks play a huge role in preserving wildlife. And wildlife is the basis of all ecosystems. To preserve life on the planet, we need to protect wildlife,” she said.

Oleg Zorya, head of the pan-Russian agency ‘Urban Renovations,’ pitched ideas on eco-friendly urban development and spoke of the challenges facing such initiatives. Other speakers included representatives from various pan-Russian environmental, youth and medical movements.

The ‘Ecosystem’ movement was created following a decree by President Vladimir Putin in May 2023. It focuses on environmental education, volunteering, science and business. It is represented in 75 Russian regions and boasts more than 11,000 volunteers.

The Russia EXPO launched in November 2023 and will run through early July of this year. The forum has hosted numerous cultural, scientific, and political events since opening, its main objective being to present the achievements of the Russian people in a wide variety of sectors within a single venue.