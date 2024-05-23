icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone alert closes airports and factories in central Russia

Local authorities said at least one Ukrainian UAV had been downed over the city of Elabuga in the Tatarstan Republic
FILE PHOTO. A Russian 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system. ©  Sputnik

Several industrial enterprises have been evacuated in the Republic of Tatarstan in central Russia, with two airports temporarily suspending operations, local media and officials have said. Videos circulating on social media appear to show a drone attack taking place in the oil-rich region.

In a statement on Thursday, officials in the city of Nizhnekamsk, located around 200km east of Kazan, said “measures are being taken to ensure the safety of employees” due to reports of a possible “emergency situation in a number of local manufacturing facilities.”

They added that all “measures are being taken according to a previously developed plan,” and that all appropriate steps were being taken to ensure the security of local residents.

Local media also reported that an evacuation was underway at the Kazanorgsintez chemical plant in the city of Kazan itself, where employees were being taken to the nearest metro station.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Elabuga Rustem Nuriev said at least one drone had been shot down in the area, as quoted by local media. The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that its air defenses had thwarted a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” in Tatarstan, destroying one UAV.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency briefly suspended operations at Nizhnekamsk and Kazan airports in Tatarstan, citing flight safety concerns. The restriction remained in place for around two hours, with a total of ten planes diverted to other airfields.

Tatarstan, a region more than 1,000km from the front line of the Ukraine conflict, has been targeted by drone attacks in the past. The region is home to a large number of oil processing plants and other industrial facilities, which have repeatedly come under attack from Kiev in recent weeks.

