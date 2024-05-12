icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Multi-story building in Belgorod partly collapses after Ukrainian strike: Live updates
12 May, 2024 14:38
HomeRussia & FSU

At least three dead after Ukrainian strike on residential area – Russian official

The Belgorod region governor had previously said that up to 17 people have been injured
At least three dead after Ukrainian strike on residential area – Russian official
Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry work at the site of a collapsed entrance in a residential building damaged by a Ukrainian military strike in Belgorod, Russia. ©  Sputnik

The remains of three persons have been taken out from under the rubble of the multi-story building that collapsed following a Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod city, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday. The identities of the deceased were being established.

Follow RT’s live updates for the latest developments.

The investigative committee is working at the site alongside rescuers, who suspect that there may be more people under the rubble.

Gladkov mentioned that while he was inspecting the damage, he was disturbed by yet another alarm warning of more rocket danger, which was set off across Belgorod and the surrounding district. “Together with rescuers and volunteers [we] went down to the basement of the ‘Luch’ sports complex to wait it out and start working again,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

He’d previously said 17 people had been hospitalized as a result of the incident.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine attacked residential areas of Belgorod, using a Tochka-U tactical missile system, as well as Olkha, and RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems. The ministry further asserted that Russian air defenses intercepted six Soviet-era Tochka-U missiles, four Vampire rockets, and two Olkha projectiles. It was mentioned that fragments of one of the downed Tochka-U missiles had caused damage to a residential building in Belgorod.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal terrorism case in response to the strike.

Top stories

RT Features

Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fight in flight? Alexander Hill, Professor of Military History at the University of Calgary
0:00
28:53
Just like your wife, we are always right
0:00
19:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies