Most Russians give to charity – survey

Almsgiving is the most common form of support to those in need, new research has found

More than half of Russians made charitable donations in 2023, with almsgiving remaining the most popular form of giving in the country, according to a new survey.

Conducted by a research center at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), the nationwide survey shows that 53% of the population made charitable contributions to those in need last year. One in ten (11%) said they donated money ‘often’, while about one in three (36%) did it ‘rarely’. Meanwhile, 6% donated only ‘once’ in the last year.

In 2023, the share of those showing their goodwill remained almost unchanged when compared with the previous year. It has been steady at between 53% and 57% for about ten years, according to the study, with the exception of a peak in 2019, when the share of Russians giving to charity rose to 63%.

Those aged 25 to 34 were the most active in donating money (61%). Respondents aged 60 and above appeared to be less active.

At the same time, Russians prefer alms as the most common form of charity, with approximately one quarter (24%) doing so in 2023.

Researchers also noted how well off people were who made donations. They found that the share of those who themselves do not always have money for food was 37%. Some 81% of those wealthy enough to buy an apartment or house were charitable givers.

The study showed that most often, Russians make donations to charities helping sick children and the elderly, as well as to foundations supporting animals.

Almost twice as many Russians provided assistance to the country’s servicemen or combat veterans last year as in 2022, according to Irina Mersiyanova, the director of the research center at HSE, which conducted the survey.