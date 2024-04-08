icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
8 Apr, 2024 15:29
HomeRussia & FSU

One killed in overpass collapse in Russia

A road bridge collapsed onto a railroad in Russia’s Smolensk Region, killing one person and injuring at least six more
One killed in overpass collapse in Russia
©  Telegram/mmtproc

An overpass has collapsed in Russia’s Smolensk Region in the west of the country. At least two vehicles were driving across it at the time of the incident; six people were injured and one died, according to local emergency services.

The bridge, officially known as the Paninsky overpass, is located in the town of Vyazma; it connects two neighborhoods separated by a railroad.

Footage from the scene circulating on social media appears to show several sections of the collapsed overpass; some of them have broken into several pieces. The vehicles, a car and a truck, were apparently sent flying into the air by a snapped section of the bridge.

The collapse, which occurred at around 5pm local time on Monday, blocked the railroad underneath, with its operator stating that several repair trains were dispatched to the scene to help remove the rubble. No rail traffic was passing under the bridge at the moment of the incident, it noted.

It was not immediately clear what exactly caused the overpass to collapse. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the incident; its experts are now working at the scene to determine its causes.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The persecution of Christians in Nigeria
0:00
21:56
Karine Jean Pierre’s dementia question debacle and Israel’s disregard for human life
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies