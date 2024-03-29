Ukrainian drone hits residential building in Russian city (VIDEO)

A man was killed and his wife injured in the latest strike on Belgorod on Friday

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone has hit a residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod, killing one person and injuring two others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Friday.

A man was killed in the explosion while his wife suffered concussion, facial injuries, and a burn to her thigh, he said in a social media post. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance. Another individual suffered a back injury and received treatment at a city clinic.

The moment of the strike was apparently captured by a dash cam. The short clip published by local media shows a fixed-wing drone flying towards the apartment block and exploding on impact.

Images from the scene shared by the governor showed a shattered window with its frame damaged by the force of the explosion.

Belgorod Region has been regularly targeted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russian Defense Ministry had twice reported intercepting drones in the region earlier in the day, while overnight air defense forces stopped 15 Vampire projectiles fired from a multiple rocket launcher.

Since March 11, Ukrainian strikes on the administrative center of the region have damaged 2,776 windows and 1,288 balconies in 3,050 homes, according to Gladkov.

The governor reports fatalities from the attacks on a daily basis.