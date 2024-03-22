icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow concert hall: LIVE UPDATES
22 Mar, 2024 23:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Over 70 ambulance crews respond to Moscow terrorist attack

Nearly 150 people were wounded when gunmen broke into a packed concert hall
Over 70 ambulance crews respond to Moscow terrorist attack
©  Evgeniy Biyatov/RIA Novosti

More than 70 ambulance crews treated and evacuated the victims of the deadly terrorist attack that took place at a large concert hall near Moscow, officials have said. Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk on Friday night just as people gathered at the venue to see the rock band Picnic perform.

At least 40 people were killed in the rampage, Russia’s Federal Security Service said. Nearly 150 more were injured, according to the list of victims published by the regional Healthy Ministry.

Paramedics worked alongside firefighters to evacuate survivors from various parts of the building, which was set on fire during the attack, including the basement and the roof.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said earlier that 115 people had been hospitalized, including at least five children. He added that at least 60 adults and one child are in serious condition.

READ MORE: Gunmen attack mall near Moscow, at least 40 dead (VIDEOS)

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters that most necessary surgeries have been completed, and patients who need intensive care have been transferred.

Moscow officials have also asked city and regional residents to donate blood. Aleksandr Hodzhaev, the health minister of neighboring Belarus, said that Minsk is ready to send its doctors and medical supplies to Russia if needed.

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Synergy of spirit & traditions: Taste of North Ossetia-Alania culture
0:00
24:39
Truth is not a crime: Julian Assange’s plea deal
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies