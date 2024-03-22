Over 70 ambulance crews respond to Moscow terrorist attack

Nearly 150 people were wounded when gunmen broke into a packed concert hall

More than 70 ambulance crews treated and evacuated the victims of the deadly terrorist attack that took place at a large concert hall near Moscow, officials have said. Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk on Friday night just as people gathered at the venue to see the rock band Picnic perform.

At least 40 people were killed in the rampage, Russia’s Federal Security Service said. Nearly 150 more were injured, according to the list of victims published by the regional Healthy Ministry.

Paramedics worked alongside firefighters to evacuate survivors from various parts of the building, which was set on fire during the attack, including the basement and the roof.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said earlier that 115 people had been hospitalized, including at least five children. He added that at least 60 adults and one child are in serious condition.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters that most necessary surgeries have been completed, and patients who need intensive care have been transferred.

Moscow officials have also asked city and regional residents to donate blood. Aleksandr Hodzhaev, the health minister of neighboring Belarus, said that Minsk is ready to send its doctors and medical supplies to Russia if needed.