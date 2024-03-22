Large blaze rages at Russian mall hit by terrorist attack (VIDEOS)

The popular shopping center and music venue outside Moscow was set on fire after gunmen entered it and began shooting at visitors

Multiple fire brigades and aircraft have been deployed to put out a blaze at a large mall outside Moscow that was attacked by terrorists on Friday night. The popular shopping center and music venue is located in Krasnogorsk, just northwest of the Russian capital.

A group of gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall on Friday night, killing at least 40 people, according to the authorities.

The assailants reportedly set the building on fire. Witnesses also said they heard explosions inside the mall.

According to regional emergency services, around 100 people have been evacuated from the underground floor. The rescuers are working to evacuate people from the roof.

У «Крокус Сити Холла» начала рушиться кровля — «Осторожно, Москва» pic.twitter.com/EuDeF05sst — Лентач (@oldLentach) March 22, 2024

More than 320 firefighters are on site, officials said. Three helicopters are dropping water on the blaze.

Opened in 2009, Crocus City Hall is a bustling shopping and entertainment hub, which hosts many high-end stores and a music venue. The rock band Picnic was set to perform there on Friday night, so the building was packed with fans at the time of the attack.