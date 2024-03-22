icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow mall: LIVE UPDATES
22 Mar, 2024 20:12
HomeRussia & FSU

Large blaze rages at Russian mall hit by terrorist attack (VIDEOS)

The popular shopping center and music venue outside Moscow was set on fire after gunmen entered it and began shooting at visitors
Large blaze rages at Russian mall hit by terrorist attack (VIDEOS)
Firefighters responding to the fire at the Crocus City Hall mall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow on March 22, 2024. ©  Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

Multiple fire brigades and aircraft have been deployed to put out a blaze at a large mall outside Moscow that was attacked by terrorists on Friday night. The popular shopping center and music venue is located in Krasnogorsk, just northwest of the Russian capital. 

A group of gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall on Friday night, killing at least 40 people, according to the authorities.

The assailants reportedly set the building on fire. Witnesses also said they heard explosions inside the mall.

According to regional emergency services, around 100 people have been evacuated from the underground floor. The rescuers are working to evacuate people from the roof.

More than 320 firefighters are on site, officials said. Three helicopters are dropping water on the blaze.

Opened in 2009, Crocus City Hall is a bustling shopping and entertainment hub, which hosts many high-end stores and a music venue. The rock band Picnic was set to perform there on Friday night, so the building was packed with fans at the time of the attack.

