Moscow cancels all mass events after shooting

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has banned gatherings in the Russian capital after a high-profile gun attack in the nearby region

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has canceled all large-scale events in the Russian capital after a shooting at Crocus City Hall, one of the biggest music venues just outside of the city.

A group of gunmen was reportedly responsible for the spree of violence, after which a major fire started at the premises.

Sobyanin called the incident a terrible tragedy and asked Muscovites to understand his decision to ban all gatherings for the weekend.

”I extend my condolences to the families of those who were killed. I have ordered all necessary assistance to those affected,” he wrote on social media.

Few details about the shooting have been officially confirmed so far, except that it has resulted in multiple deaths. Footage circulating online indicates the attackers were armed with automatic weapons and dressed in tactical gear.

The venue is located in Krasnogorsk, Moscow’s satellite city located on the capital’s western outskirts. It is part of Moscow Region, adjacent to but not part of the capital.