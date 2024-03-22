Mass shooting in Moscow mall: LIVE UPDATES
Crocus City, a large mall and music venue just northwest of the Russian capital, came under attack by unknown assailants late on Friday. At least three individuals armed with assault rifles attacked visitors, as well as targeted a concert hall at the mall, setting it on fire.
22 March 202419:33 GMT
A suspect in the mall attack has been detained by law enforcement, the telegram channel Mash reports.
- 19:17 GMT
At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in the attack, Russia’s domestic security service, the FSB, has said, citing a preliminary assessment of the incident.
- 19:00 GMT
The fire is reportedly spreading rapidly across the venue, with a towering column of black smoke and open flames seen above the building. At least one firefighting helicopter has been deployed to the scene to help put out the blaze.
- 18:50 GMT
Russia’s closest ally, Belarus, has strongly condemned the attack, with the country’s Foreign Ministry stating that “nothing” could have justified it.
- 18:49 GMT
The White House has condemned the attack on the mall, describing it as a “terrible” incident. “The images are just horrible and just hard to watch,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. The spokesman also insisted the US possessed no intelligence on the attack, nor does it believe it is somehow linked to Ukraine.
- 18:35 GMT
A new explosion has been reported from the burning mall. An RT correspondent from the scene, however, has not corroborated such claims.
- 18:20 GMT
The attackers have reportedly barricaded themselves inside of the burning building. The group has apparently not attempted to take hostages or make any statements, shooting people on sight instead.
- 18:20 GMT
The incident triggered a massive emergency response, with numerous ambulances, as well as heavily armed police special ops units spotted at the location.
- 18:12 GMT
The attackers breached the concert hall and targeted fleeing concert goers. The assailants also set the hall on fire, with reports of at least one explosion at the scene
- 18:10 GMT
Reports suggest at least ten people have been killed, with more than 50 injured, with the tally expected to grow given the scale of the attack and massive fire at the mall.