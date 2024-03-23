Moscow attack terrorists planned to flee to Ukraine – FSB

Russia’s domestic security service has reported that four assailants were detained in Bryansk Region near the border

The terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region on Friday evening planned to flee to Ukraine, the FSB security service said in a statement on Saturday.

Four assailants were apprehended in Bryansk Region near the border, and are being transported to Moscow. According to the FSB, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack – which has left at least 93 people dead – had contacts on Ukrainian soil.

Seven other people have been detained following the mass shooting, the security service said. The attack was meticulously planned, with a cache of weapons amassed beforehand, the statement added.

The investigation is ongoing, with the security service working to determine all circumstances surrounding the case.

