Moscow attack terrorists planned to flee to Ukraine – FSB
The terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region on Friday evening planned to flee to Ukraine, the FSB security service said in a statement on Saturday.
Four assailants were apprehended in Bryansk Region near the border, and are being transported to Moscow. According to the FSB, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack – which has left at least 93 people dead – had contacts on Ukrainian soil.
Seven other people have been detained following the mass shooting, the security service said. The attack was meticulously planned, with a cache of weapons amassed beforehand, the statement added.
The investigation is ongoing, with the security service working to determine all circumstances surrounding the case.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW