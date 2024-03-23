icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow concert hall: LIVE UPDATES
23 Mar, 2024 09:25
Russia & FSU

Moscow attack terrorists planned to flee to Ukraine – FSB

Russia’s domestic security service has reported that four assailants were detained in Bryansk Region near the border
Moscow attack terrorists planned to flee to Ukraine – FSB
©  Social network

The terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region on Friday evening planned to flee to Ukraine, the FSB security service said in a statement on Saturday.

Four assailants were apprehended in Bryansk Region near the border, and are being transported to Moscow. According to the FSB, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack – which has left at least 93 people dead – had contacts on Ukrainian soil.

Seven other people have been detained following the mass shooting, the security service said. The attack was meticulously planned, with a cache of weapons amassed beforehand, the statement added.

The investigation is ongoing, with the security service working to determine all circumstances surrounding the case.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

