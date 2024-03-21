icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin officially declared Russia’s president-elect
21 Mar, 2024 12:54
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian military wipes out saboteurs near Ukraine border (VIDEO)

Several Kiev-affiliated armed groups have attempted to cross the frontier recently, with Moscow repelling all assaults
Source: Russian Defense Ministry

Russian forces have destroyed several temporary bases near the Ukrainian border used by sabotage units, the Defense Ministry said in a series of statements on Thursday. The Russian military has also released video clips purporting to show the strikes.

Last week, several groups presumably made up of Russians fighting for Ukraine attempted to force their way into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions, with Moscow’s forces repelling the attacks. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev suffered more than 1,500 casualties and lost seven tanks, three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and two armored personnel carriers.

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have intensified their shelling of Russian border regions, killing and maiming multiple civilians.

In a post on its Telegram channel, the ministry shared footage apparently captured by a drone, showing “preemptive air and artillery strikes” on Ukrainian targets near the border with Belgorod Region.

Another video clip depicts the destruction of a Ukrainian sabotage unit in what appears to be a different wooded location adjacent to the frontier.  

In yet another message on its website, the ministry posted a different video clip, reporting that its electronic warfare unit had detected the firing of Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems and artillery from across the border. Acting on this information and the coordinates provided, a Russian Smerch ('Whirlwind') long-range multiple launch rocket system struck the Ukrainian positions, with drones providing real-time support.  

The ministry released similar footage and reports on Tuesday and Monday.

