Putin's dream, Russian unity, conflict with NATO: Key takeaways from victory speech
18 Mar, 2024 07:26
Ukrainian top general's stepson guards Russian consulate

Ivan Syrsky was among a group of pro-Moscow activists in Sydney, who staged a counter-protest against a pro-Kiev crowd
Ukrainian top general’s stepson guards Russian consulate
Ivan Syrsky © RT

The estranged stepson of Kiev’s top general, Aleksandr Syrsky, made a show of support for Russia on Sunday, as pro-Ukraine activists in Sydney picketed Moscow’s consulate.

Ivan Syrsky and his half-brother Anton, who is the general’s biological son, moved to Australia after their mother divorced General Syrsky. Ivan is now part of a pro-Russian activist movement led by Simeon ‘Aussie Cossack’ Boikov.

They gathered in front of the Russian diplomatic mission for a counter-protest against supporters of Ukraine. The consulate opened its doors to Russian nationals on Sunday, allowing them to vote in the presidential election. The ‘cossacks’ said they were concerned over possible provocations by their opponents.

Boikov was granted Russian citizenship last year, after what he claimed to be a pattern of persecution by the Australian government, and used his newly gained right to cast a vote. Syrsky Jr., whose citizenship application is pending, did not – a fact that he told journalists he found regrettable.

READ MORE: Stepson of Ukraine’s top general says he wants Russian citizenship

“I would be very happy to take part in the elections, in the electoral process,” he said, while making a public call for the Russian president to grant him citizenship.

Over 2,000 people in Australia cast their votes in the Russian election, most of them in Sydney, according to the Russian embassy. There was a minor incident in the city, as “provocateurs” attempted to prevent Russians from entering the consulate, but they were swiftly removed with the help of the Australian police, it said.

