icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
People are the power in Russia – Putin
17 Mar, 2024 19:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Explosion rocks Russian polling station

A 64-year-old woman set off a large firecracker, according to media reports
Explosion rocks Russian polling station
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

An explosion has taken place at a polling station in the city of Perm in central Russia, according to a local media report citing the region’s Ministry of Territorial Security.

According to reports, the blast took place late on Sunday, the final day of Russia’s three-day nationwide presidential vote. It was caused by a large firecracker, set off by a 64-year-old woman in the polling station’s restroom. The identity of the perpetrator has not been disclosed, but reports note that she sustained an injury to her arm and has been hospitalized. There have been no reports of other injuries so far.

Eyewitnesses noted that the woman had been talking to someone on the phone prior to the explosion, but it is unclear whether the phone call was connected to the incident. Reports note that the woman came to the station with a package, but was cleared by the security guard to go inside.

Around 50 people were evacuated from the building where the blast took place; police and emergency services have been called to the site.

Since the start of the election this past Friday, Russian authorities have reported dozens of attempts in various regions to sabotage the voting process. The incidents range from people intentionally damaging ballots to vandalism and explosive devices targeting polling stations. Some of the detained perpetrators have reportedly said that they were instructed to commit the provocations by phone scammers, who claimed to have broken into their bank accounts and forced the people to carry out attacks to get their money back.

READ MORE: Election disruptors facing severe punishment – official

Four candidates are competing in this year’s election: incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who is seeking a fifth term in office; Nikolay Kharitonov from the Communist Party; Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party; and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democrats. The election has already clocked a record-high voter turnout, which topped 73% as of 8:30pm Moscow time, according to data from Russia’s Central Election Commission.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dark Money and other ways to ruin your life
0:00
20:19
Seeing no evil? Emir Kusturica, Serbian director
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies