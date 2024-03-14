Russia reveals Ukrainian losses in failed incursion attempts

Kiev lost up to 250 troops and nearly two dozen armored vehicles, according to the defense ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported casualties suffered by Ukrainian forces in their attempted incursions in the Belgorod and Kursk regions in recent days, pegging the losses at up to 250 troops and dozens of armored vehicles.

The ministry detailed Kiev's losses in a report on Wednesday, saying the destroyed equipment included seven tanks, seven US-supplied Bradley armored fighting vehicles, two other armored combat vehicles, four howitzers, and two self-propelled artillery vehicles. The casualty and equipment figures are as of Wednesday and reflect losses suffered in border attacks in the past few days.

Kiev launched a combined assault on the border regions on Tuesday morning, after an artillery and drone bombardment of local civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian forces have been testing the border defenses since Sunday, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Tuesday’s coordinated, multi-directional attacks were met with Russian missile, artillery and aviation strikes. In the Kursk Region, sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to cross the border near the village of Tetkino at around 8am, but they were thrown back after suffering significant losses, the defense ministry said.

Ukrainian militants posted a propaganda video, attempting to falsely pass off the attack as successful. The footage was actually filmed in the nearby Ukrainian-controlled village of Rzhevka, some 300 meters away from Tetkino.

The incursion attempts were accompanied by extensive Ukrainian drone attacks. At least 136 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot out of the sky by Russian defenses in the past 24 hours, the Russian military said on Wednesday.