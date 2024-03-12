icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military transport plane crashes in Russia
12 Mar, 2024 18:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin names Russia’s most important and powerful weapon

National unity and patriotism have helped Moscow prevail against the West, the president has said
Putin names Russia’s most important and powerful weapon
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with winners of the Leaders of Russia competition at the Kremlin, March 12, 2024. ©  Sputnik / Sergei Savostyanov

National unity is Russia’s secret weapon, which has helped it prevail against the Collective West, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

The president’s remarks came during a meeting at the Kremlin with the winners of the ‘Leaders of Russia’ contest, a government initiative to develop a new generation of leadership.

Responding to a soldier from the Northern Military District who took part in the meeting, Putin exclaimed “Our most important weapon is the consolidation of Russian society and the attitude towards the Motherland as demonstrated by you and those with whom you serve.”

“It’s our most important, most powerful weapon. Those people who expected to suppress us with the help of economic sanctions, they did not take this into account; to understand this, you must be a citizen of the Russian Federation, to be part of our culture,” the president added.

READ MORE: WATCH Russia deploy ‘game changer’ weapon against Ukraine

The ‘Leaders of Russia’ contest began in 2017 as part of the ‘Russia – Land of Possibilities’ project. Its goal is to nurture a new generation of business and government leaders. It has recently been expanded with the ‘Time of Heroes’ program specifically tailored to veterans of the conflict with Ukraine.

The winners of the fifth season of the contest received their awards in Moscow last month. They included 102 leaders from 31 regions of Russia, as well as from Belgium and Serbia.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hope, Innovation, and Growth Define India – Ronnie Screwvala
0:00
29:24
Ukraine is dead set against peace
0:00
26:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies