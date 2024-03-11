icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2024 16:10
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow responds to Chinese initiative on nukes

Beijing has called for the world’s largest nuclear-armed states to negotiate a new treaty
Moscow responds to Chinese initiative on nukes
© Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor

Proposals regarding international security should be considered in the context of global realities, Moscow has said, after China called for the world’s largest nuclear powers to negotiate a new treaty.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told business daily RBK that Moscow and Beijing treat each other’s initiatives with special attention and deep respect, adding that both nations were determined to further progress bilateral relations.

It said that China’s proposal needed to be considered in light of military and political realities, along with other factors concerning international security and strategic stability. It referred specifically to a deterioration in relations between the ‘Nuclear Five’ powers – Britain, France, the US, China and Russia.

Moscow said reducing confrontation between nuclear-armed states by eliminating “fundamental contradictions in the field of security” was an issue of “absolute priority.”

Kremlin clarifies stance on use of nuclear weapons READ MORE: Kremlin clarifies stance on use of nuclear weapons

Last month, the head of the arms control department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Sun Xiaobo, called on nuclear states to fulfill their “special and priority responsibilities” on disarmament under the UN Conference on Disarmament, which seeks to prevent atomic war. He said nuclear-armed nations should negotiate and conclude a treaty on non-first use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard.

Russia and the US, the world’s two biggest nuclear powers, suspended contact in the sphere of nuclear arms control following the launch of Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine. Earlier this year, Moscow dismissed Washington’s proposal to resume dialogue, saying this was impossible while the White House continues to provide military support to Kiev. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban to establish parity with the US.

He has repeatedly said Russia would never deploy its nuclear weapons except in the event of a nuclear strike on Russian territory or a non-nuclear military threat to the country’s existence.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Top stories

RT Features

‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Germany’s new far right 
0:00
27:9
Galloway, Nuland, Trump, & Haley: The weekly round robin
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies