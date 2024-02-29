icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sovereignty, US hypocrisy, nuclear warnings: Key takeaways from Putin’s Federal Assembly address
29 Feb, 2024 18:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin names Russia’s ‘true’ elite

The men and women working and fighting for Russia are the true elite of the country, President Vladimir Putin has said
Putin names Russia’s ‘true’ elite
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

The true Russian “elite” are the people working and fighting for their country, rather than those who got rich through questionable means in the 1990s, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

The president made the remarks on Thursday as he delivered a keynote speech before the Federal Assembly, a gathering hosting leading Russian officials and public figures.

“The very word ‘elite’ has largely been discredited by those who, having no merit to society, consider themselves to be some kind of a caste with special rights and privileges. I specifically mean those who, in previous years, filled their pockets through all sorts of processes in the economy of the 1990s. Those are definitely not the elite,” the president said.

The true elite are all those serving Russia. Workers and soldiers, reliable, trustable, who have proven their devotion to Russia, the worthy people.

The Russian leadership is also seeking to shift its personnel policy, Putin signaled, stating that the “heroes of the special military operation” against Ukraine are the people who can be entrusted with the whole country in the future. The president announced the start of a special personnel training program, dubbed ‘The Time of Heroes,’ which will provide career opportunities for the most distinguished servicemen and women.

READ MORE: West wants to destroy Russia – Putin

“Veterans of the special military operation, as well as soldiers and officers who are currently fighting in frontline units, will be able to apply to participate in the first training wave of this special personnel program,” Putin stated. The training program is set to be launched in March.

