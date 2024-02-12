RT tours secretive former Ukrainian medical research lab (VIDEO)

More evidence of questionable experiments on civilians has been uncovered in the city of Mariupol

The Russian city of Mariupol was a testbed for large-scale medical research on local civilians while under Ukrainian rule, a trove of recently discovered documents suggests.

RT’s Steve Sweeney visited a disused psychiatric ward in the city, which has been undergoing rapid reconstruction after being incorporated into Russia following a referendum in late 2022.

In December of last year, a construction team made a shocking discovery at the disused ward, finding documents as well as medication and medical equipment related to secretive research conducted while the city was part of Ukraine.

The experiments took place for years in at least eight medical facilities across Mariupol, with leading Western biotech corporations allegedly benefiting from them, according to the documents.

“We’ve found documents that suggested thousands of people have been involved in the experiments, with the trials carried out for major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and others. Blood and other samples were collected and then sent to labs and clinics in Europe and the US for testing. The results of which are unknown,” Sweeny explained.

The research was not only conducted on adults, but also on children and babies, the documents suggest. As well as being ethically questionable, the experiments on minors likely made the clinical trials illegal, a Russian doctor told RT on condition of anonymity.

While it’s difficult to track all the participants of the experiments, witnesses are now coming forward with their testimonies about the research. A local man whose mother took part in the trials claimed the research was not safe.

“My mother got sick, they gave her drugs. I asked her what medication she was taking, but she did not give me a clear answer. She said that the drugs were simply given from a white box. Her condition worsened over the course of a month and then she died,” the man told Sweeney.

Watch the full video below: