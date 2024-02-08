icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky removes Ukrainian army’s commander-in-chief
8 Feb, 2024 16:33
Russia & FSU

Zelensky removes commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Army

Valery Zaluzhny has been officially sacked as the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zelensky removes commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Army
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes the hand of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny during the official celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. ©  Alexey Furman / Getty Images

General Valery Zaluzhny, who has led the Ukrainian Armed Forces throughout the conflict with Russia, was relieved of his post on Thursday. The move comes days after President Vladimir Zelensky hinted at the move in an interview, causing public backlash.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made the announcement on Facebook, crediting Zaluzhny for having carried out “one of the most difficult tasks” by leading the military against Russia.

“But the war doesn’t remain the same. War is changing and demands change. Combat in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are three different realities; 2024 will bring new changes that we must be prepared for. New approaches, new strategies are needed,” Umerov wrote.

“Today, the decision on the necessity of changing the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was adopted,” he added.

Zelensky was warned of riots if he sacked top general – media

