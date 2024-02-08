Zelensky removes commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Army

Valery Zaluzhny has been officially sacked as the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

General Valery Zaluzhny, who has led the Ukrainian Armed Forces throughout the conflict with Russia, was relieved of his post on Thursday. The move comes days after President Vladimir Zelensky hinted at the move in an interview, causing public backlash.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made the announcement on Facebook, crediting Zaluzhny for having carried out “one of the most difficult tasks” by leading the military against Russia.

“But the war doesn’t remain the same. War is changing and demands change. Combat in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are three different realities; 2024 will bring new changes that we must be prepared for. New approaches, new strategies are needed,” Umerov wrote.

“Today, the decision on the necessity of changing the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was adopted,” he added.