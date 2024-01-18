icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2024 22:21
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia adds WWII-era Ukrainian nationalists to Nazi list

Using greetings and symbols of Stepan Bandera’s OUN can result in fines and jail time
Russia adds WWII-era Ukrainian nationalists to Nazi list
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian nationalists carry torches during a rally in Kiev to mark the birth anniversary of Stepan Bandera, January 1, 2022 ©  AP / Efrem Lukatsky

The Russian Ministry of Justice on Thursday included the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) on the list of Nazi organizations. Using its symbols or slogans – such as “Glory to Ukraine!” – is now a punishable offense.

A notice published on the ministry’s website names the OUN, the Ukrainian People’s Revolutionary Army (UNRA), the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Ukrainian National Assembly – Ukrainian People's Self-Defense (UNA-UNSO), as additions to the register of proscribed groups such as the SS.

According to a memo from the ministry, the ban includes the slogan “Glory to Ukraine” and its response “Glory to the heroes,” both widely used in modern Ukraine – and among Kiev’s supporters in the West. The listing also criminalizes the use of the emblems of OUN-M (golden trident with a sword on a blue shield) and OUN-B (a white cross with a golden trident on a black triangle, inside a red circle).

Ex-Ukrainian president to pay for restoration of Nazi SS man's house READ MORE: Ex-Ukrainian president to pay for restoration of Nazi SS man's house

Established in 1929 in Austria, the OUN operated mainly in what was then eastern Poland. In 1940 it splintered into OUN-M led by Andrey Melnyk and OUN-B, led by Stepan Bandera. The OUN-B tried to declare an independent Ukrainian state allied with the Third Reich, established the UPA, and carried out massacres of ethnic Poles that Warsaw has officially recognized as genocide.

After the war, Bandera fled to the West and was eventually assassinated by the KGB in Munich in 1959. Torchlit parades in honor of his birthday became a regular occurrence after the 2014 US-backed coup in Kiev.

Moscow has accused the government in Kiev of aiding and abetting groups that have embraced Nazi ideology and WWII revisionism, setting “denazification” as one of the objectives of its military operation in Ukraine. Kiev and its Western backers have rejected the accusations as “Russian propaganda,” and the widespread use of German symbols as mere coincidence.

'Russian strike' destroys museum honoring WW2 Nazi in Ukraine READ MORE: 'Russian strike' destroys museum honoring WW2 Nazi in Ukraine

Thursday’s ban was authorized by Article 6 of the federal law ‘On the Perpetuation of the Victory of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945,’ which was adopted in 1995. It allows the government to ban “propaganda or public display of paraphernalia or symbols of fascist organizations,” as well as organizations “collaborating with groups, organizations, movements or individuals who deny the facts and conclusions established by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal” or national tribunals during WWII.

Individuals caught violating the law can be fined up to 2,000 rubles ($22) or 15 days in jail. Public officials face fines of up to 4,000 rubles, while legal entities can be fined up to 50,000.

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of credit-card debt
0:00
26:38
CrossTalk: Cold War returns
0:00
25:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies