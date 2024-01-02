icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia explains target selection in new strikes on Ukraine
2 Jan, 2024 16:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Ex-Ukrainian president promises to pay for restoration of Nazi museum

Pyotr Poroshenko vowed to bankroll repairs to a site dedicated to Roman Shukhevich in Lviv, which was destroyed by Russian strikes
Ex-Ukrainian president promises to pay for restoration of Nazi museum
The destroyed house-museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevich in Lviv, Ukraine pictured on January 1, 2024. ©  Telegram / Andrey Sadoviy

Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has vowed to fund the restoration of a house museum dedicated to World War II Nazi collaborator Roman Shukhevich. The Ukrainian “national heritage site,” located in the western city of Lviv, was destroyed in an explosion overnight on January 1.

Poroshenko made the pledge on Facebook shortly after the incident, showering praise on Shukhevich and his importance to present-day Ukraine.

“Roman Shukhevich was an extraordinary person. He always knew where to go,” Poroshenko stated. “I and Marina Poroshenko decided to rebuild the Shukhevich Museum, which was destroyed today, to preserve it for the descendants. Our Poroshenko fund will finance all the works necessary.”

The former president underscored Shukhevich’s role in the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), describing it as an “entire Ukrainian state in the underground.” Poroshenko failed to mention, however, the UPA’s involvement in various atrocities during World War II, involving the extensive ethnic cleansing of the country’s Jewish and Polish population.

'Russian strike' destroys museum honoring WW2 Nazi in Ukraine READ MORE: 'Russian strike' destroys museum honoring WW2 Nazi in Ukraine

He also omitted to mention Shukhevich’s service within the ranks of the Nazi SS auxiliary police during the war, or his involvement in terrorist activities in the then-Polish region of Lviv, where he was one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) during the interwar period.

The museum was obliterated by Russian drone strikes in the Lviv region on New Year’s night, with the building catching fire and ending up burning to the ground. Another site linked to Ukrainian nationalist, the Lviv National Agrarian University, was damaged during the strikes as well. The university widely known as the alma mater of Stepan Bandera, another Nazi collaborator, had its roof blown off by an explosion and caught fire. Bandera is commemorated by a towering statue in front of the historic university building.

It was not immediately clear how exactly the Nazi-linked locations ended up damaged, with the Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of deliberately targeting the controversial “heritage sites.” Thus far, the Russian military has remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying that the locations were hit by suicide drones on purpose rather than as collateral damage.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer
Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer FEATURE
Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way
Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way FEATURE
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer
Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer FEATURE
Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way
Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way FEATURE
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
RIP John Pilger (1939-2023): ‘Israel is a lying machine, Palestine has the right to defend itself’
0:00
28:34
Sick with values? Randy Thornhill, evolutionary biologist
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies