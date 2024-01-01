icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2024 21:50
Explosion destroys museum honoring Nazi collaborator in Ukraine

The site dedicated to Roman Shukhevich was destroyed in Lviv
Explosion destroys museum honoring Nazi collaborator in Ukraine
The destroyed house-museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevich in Lviv, Ukraine pictured on January 1, 2024. ©  Telegram / Andrey Sadoviy

Two sites associated with WW2-era Nazi collaborators who have been hailed in present-day Ukraine as national heroes were damaged in the western city of Lviv overnight on January 1st. The development was confirmed on Monday by the city’s mayor, Andrey Sadoviy, who attributed the damage to Ukraine’s “national heritage sites” to Russian drone strikes.

A major explosion rocked the house-museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevich. An early leader within the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, Shukhevich participated in terrorist activities and assassinations when Lviv was part of Poland during the interwar years.

He went on to serve with the Nazi SS and later on led the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which has been accused of extensive ethnic cleansing targeting the region’s Jewish and Polish populations. He died in 1950 during a shootout with Soviet counterintelligence.

Footage shared online by Sadoviy shows that the museum was entirely destroyed, with only a memorial plaque and a damaged statue of Shukhevich left standing at the site.

The main building of the Lviv National Agrarian University was also damaged overnight; an explosion blew off its roof off and set the historic structure on fire. The university is known as the alma-mater of Stepan Bandera, another Ukrainian nationalist leader and WW2-era Nazi collaborator who is commemorated with a statue in front of the now-damaged building.

Neo-fascism must be destroyed in 2024 – Medvedev READ MORE: Neo-fascism must be destroyed in 2024 – Medvedev

Thus far, the Russian military has remained silent on the damage to the Ukrainian “national heritage” sites. It remains unclear whether they were attacked deliberately or were hit by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses, which have become notorious for causing collateral damage on the ground. 

The damage to the sites came on Bandera’s birthday, which is commemorated every year by the most hardline Ukrainian nationalists with torch-lit marches in Kiev as well as other locations.

Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way
Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way FEATURE
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE

