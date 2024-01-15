icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2024 11:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Rise in alcoholism reported in Russia

Experts attribute the uptick to a number of factors, including the pandemic and geopolitical tensions
Rise in alcoholism reported in Russia
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images / KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Russia’s federal statistics agency Rosstat has reported the first rise in the number of alcoholism cases nationwide in over a decade. The spike may have been caused by stress stemming from the pandemic, as well as “intensifying geopolitical confrontations,” according to experts cited by Kommersant newspaper on Monday.

The rise in Russia, however, was reportedly significantly less than corresponding statistics for the US and UK indicate.

In the Rosstat report ‘Healthcare in Russia-2023’, which was published in late December, the agency found that between 2010 and 2021 the number of newly diagnosed patients with alcohol dependence and alcoholic psychosis had decreased from over 150,000 to about 53,000 people.

In 2022, however, that number started to rise, with doctors reporting approximately 54,200 new alcoholism cases, with 12,900 suffering from alcoholic psychosis.

The initial reduction in alcohol consumption in the country has widely been attributed to a number of measures taken by the government, such as the restriction of alcohol sales and advertisement, as well as state programs aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle. These policies have also contributed to a decrease in mortality from alcohol poisoning by more than 53% over the past 15 years.

However, this positive trend has been disrupted, the Health Ministry has admitted, stating that it has observed “slight negative dynamics” with regards to alcoholism and alcohol-related deaths following the coronavirus pandemic.

Children of liberal parents more likely to have mental issues – study
Read more
Children of liberal parents more likely to have mental issues – study

In an interview with Kommersant published on Monday, psychiatrist and narcologist Ruslan Isaev confirmed that there has been a noticeable increase in cases of alcoholic psychosis and requests for treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. According to him, the spike may be attributed to “socio-economic upheavals, increased geopolitical confrontations and sanctions pressure.”

Similar data has also been recorded in other countries in the wake of the pandemic. In the US, federal data has shown that alcohol consumption, which had already been increasing for several years, saw accelerated growth during the Covid-19 lockdowns. The number of deaths caused by alcohol also skyrocketed during that period, rising by more than 45 percent.

In the UK, health officials also reported a 24% increase in alcohol purchases during the pandemic, which resulted in a significant increase in alcohol-related deaths, including an unprecedented 21% increase in alcohol-related liver disease deaths, particularly among heavy drinkers.

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Escalate to de-escalate?
0:00
26:0
APEC summit outcomes
0:00
26:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies