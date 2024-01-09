icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2024 07:24
Deaths reported after 50-car crash on Russian highway (VIDEOS)

At least four people died in a massive traffic accident on Monday, police have said
The aftermath of a massive traffic accident on the M-11 highway in Russia, January 8, 2024. ©  Emergency services / Sputnik

At least four people have died as a result of a massive traffic collision on the highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg, Novgorod Region’s traffic police chief, Viktor Gavrilov, said on social media.

“As a result of the traffic collision, four people have died, including a young woman and her year-old child. Eleven people have sustained injuries,” he said in a statement on Monday evening.

CCTV footage posted to social media shows multiple cars and semi trucks piling up on the snowy road.

Around 50 vehicles were involved in the crash, Novgorod Governor Andrey Nikitin said on Telegram on Monday.

Regional law enforcement is working with the emergency services to clear the road and provide support to the victims, officials said.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to evacuate the wounded. Buses and mobile heating units were also sent to the crash site, as well as food and hot drinks.

Moscow-bound traffic along the road was halted for several hours, and an alternative route has been organized, allowing undamaged light vehicles to turn around and leave the congested area. More than 60 heavy trucks are stuck on the highway with no ability to turn around.

Officials warned earlier that the heavy snowfall that began after New Year’s Day would continue this week.

