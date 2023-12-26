icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2023 01:38
‘Enemy attack’ causes explosion in Crimea – governor

Ukraine has targeted the port of Feodosia in the eastern part of the Russian peninsula, a top regional official said
‘Enemy attack’ causes explosion in Crimea – governor
FILE PHOTO: A police vehicle in Russia, 2022. ©  Natalya Seliverstova / Sputnik

A Ukrainian attack has led to a blast and a fire in the port city of Feodosia in Russia’s Crimea, Governor Sergey Aksyonov said in the early hours of Tuesday.

“There was an enemy attack in the Feodosia area. The territory of the port has been closed off,” Aksyonov wrote on Telegram. He added that “the detonation has stopped,” and that first responders are working to put out the fire. 

“The residents of several houses will be relocated,” he wrote.

Aksyonov did not specify what exactly was hit during the attack or if there were any casualties. Feodosia is located on Crimea’s Black Sea coast.

Unverified videos posted to social media claim to show a large explosion in the area.

According to reports on Telegram, the initial blast occurred at around 3:30am local time and was followed by a series of smaller explosions.

Ukraine has repeatedly used UAVs, seaborne drones and missiles to strike targets on the peninsula, which is a home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The fleet’s headquarters in the port city of Sevastopol was damaged by Ukrainian missiles in September. In the past, Kiev has also targeted shipyards and Russian warships operating along the Crimean coast.

