Putin answers nation’s questions at marathon live event
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting a marathon press conference on live TV, during which both journalists and the general public can put questions to the head of state.
The two-in-one event, called ‘Results of the Year’, combines Putin’s annual press conference and his Q&A session with the people, which are usually held separately. Russian and foreign journalists, including those from Western countries, have been accredited for the press conference. According to Rossiya 1 channel, which will be broadcasting the event, people have already submitted more than 2 million questions for the president, with more texts and calls coming in.
Preserving and strengthening Russia’s sovereignty in all areas should be a priority for the country, President Vladimir Putin said during his Q&A session.
“Existence without sovereignty is impossible for Russia. It won’t exist without it, at least in the form in which it existed for thousands of years. We’re talking about strengthening security, public sovereignty, ensuring the rights of citizens, and security in the areas of the economy, technology, and the development of parliamentarism,” he added.
The ‘Results of the Year’ event with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which combines a Q&A with the public and an annual press conference, does not have a time limit. The longest Q&A with the general public lasted 4 hours and 40 minutes in 2008, while his record for a conference with journalists was 4 hours and 47 minutes in 2013.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is answering questions from the general public and media, a week after he announced he will be running for another term during the presidential election scheduled for March 2024.
Putin is speaking with the public and journalists in a Q&A format after a year-long break. The public Q&A and annual press conference were both canceled in 2022 after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine.