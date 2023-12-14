Putin answers nation’s questions at marathon live event

More than 2 million texts and calls have been submitted by people for the ‘Results of the Year’ event with the president

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting a marathon press conference on live TV, during which both journalists and the general public can put questions to the head of state.

The two-in-one event, called ‘Results of the Year’, combines Putin’s annual press conference and his Q&A session with the people, which are usually held separately. Russian and foreign journalists, including those from Western countries, have been accredited for the press conference. According to Rossiya 1 channel, which will be broadcasting the event, people have already submitted more than 2 million questions for the president, with more texts and calls coming in.