icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin to answer the nation’s questions at marathon event on Thursday
14 Dec, 2023 04:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Replacing tech of runaway firms not enough – Russian business lobby chief

Reverse engineering products and improving their designs is the way to enhance international competitiveness, Aleksandr Shokhin said
Replacing tech of runaway firms not enough – Russian business lobby chief
President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Aleksandr Shokhin at the ‘Innovation practice: Science + Business’ event in Moscow ©  RT

It is not sufficient for Russia to simply reverse engineer the products of foreign firms which have fled the market amid the confrontation with the West, Aleksandr Shokhin, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), told RT on Wednesday. The replacements should be better, so that they can be internationally competitive, he said.

The business lobby chief explained the “intellectual challenge” of improving upon Western designs on the sidelines of a forum in Moscow, where senior officials, innovators and business elites discussed ways to comprehensively boost national sovereignty, particularly in the tech sector.

It was the tenth event of its kind, organized by Innopraktika, a company which focuses on fostering human capital in Russia. It is headed by Katerina Tikhonova, a scientist whom many media outlets contend is the second daughter of President Vladimir Putin. Shokhin was one of several high-profile attendees. The guest list also included Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov, Education Minister Valery Falkov, and Viktor Sadovnichy, the rector of the Moscow State University, to name a few.

Speaking to journalists, Shokhin explained that replacing products that Russia had previously imported ideally needs to involve added value rather than simply cloning them. Then the final product can be successfully exported, strengthening the nation’s international standing.

EU won’t stifle gas revenue – Moscow
Read more
EU won’t stifle gas revenue – Moscow

“There can be no autarky, of course. We can offer our products, our services, our values to … friendly nations. Step by step, this will become an offer to the entire world,” he said.

RSPP’s head attended the forum to report on how Russian producers were doing in terms of import replacement. In a survey that the group conducted, some 30% of businesses expressed an intention to take over market niches that were vacated by fleeing foreign firms, but only 7% said they have done so, Shokhin said.

At a separate panel, Vera Bratkova, who heads a center for importing the system of assessing and valuing natural resources which Russia currently uses, said that a major overhaul was imminent. A proposed law that would introduce a sovereign approach will be submitted to parliament next year, she said.

The country has been relying upon the services of foreign firms, such as Ryder Scott Company, to estimate its reserves, but Western sanctions have put the cooperation in jeopardy. Now the goal, Bratkova said, is to have an independent system that is not only accurate but also internationally recognized.

READ MORE: Russia-India trade surpasses target set by Putin and Modi

Panelists at other sessions discussed the introduction of quantum communications in Russia, the recent boost in the number of submitted patent requests, the business potential of artificial intelligence and state support for monetization of scientific research.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of the woke cult
0:00
26:4
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine project
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies