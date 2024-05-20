icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Assange secures big win in US extradition hearing: How it happened
20 May, 2024 22:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia set to ban adoptions to transgender-friendly countries

The ban that mainly affects NATO nations has been six months in the making
Russia set to ban adoptions to transgender-friendly countries
FILE PHOTO: Participants walk during the 20th Pride Parade in Krakow, Poland, May 18, 2024 ©  Dominika Zarzycka / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Russian lawmakers are putting the final touches on a bill that would block adoptions to countries that allow gender-reassignment procedures, State Duma deputy Vasily Piskarev revealed on Monday.

Piskarev, who chairs the Duma’s Committee on Security and Countering Corruption, previewed the ban last November, noting that it mainly affected NATO member states. Foster children need to grow up “in a normal family where there’s a father and a mother,” he said at the time.

“The document is at the final stages of revision,” Piskarev said during a parliamentary committee meeting on Monday. All the relevant ministries and agencies have already given their input, he added.

The initiative seeks to prohibit the adoption of Russian children into any country that allows gender changes “in any format,” whether through surgery or application of chemical puberty blockers.

Russia’s ‘first trans politician’ becomes a man again READ MORE: Russia’s ‘first trans politician’ becomes a man again

The US and many of its allies have embraced such procedures in recent years, calling them “gender-affirming.” Numerous public officials across the West pledged their allegiance to the LGBT cause last week, on the “International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia & Transphobia” (IDAHOBIT).

Russia banned same-sex couples from adopting children in 2013 and imposed severe restrictions on sex changes last year. The Russian Orthodox Church has since proposed to ban international adoptions into countries that allow “gender reassignment” procedures, which was then picked up by the lawmakers.

Nationals of several countries are already prohibited from adopting Russian children. The 2013 ‘Dima Yakovlev Law’ banned adoptions by Americans, after a Russian orphan adopted by a Virginia couple was left in a car for nine hours and died of heat stroke.

READ MORE: Here is how Russia’s ban on ‘sex changes’ works

In August 2022, there was a proposal in the State Duma to expand the adoption ban to all “unfriendly countries.” Sending Russian children there would be a “blow to the future of the nation,” they argued, since the West “destroys traditional values.” President Vladimir Putin objected, however, saying that the way it was drafted, the bill would infringe on the rights of Ukrainians living in the territory of Russia. 

Top stories

RT Features

Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
India’s cultural diversity is one of its biggest strengths: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar
0:00
23:52
Putin in Beijing, Blinken in Kiev, Robert Fico shot: The weekly roundup
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies